Leon Donnelly

He was a devout Catholic and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. He was a veteran having served in the Texas National Guard. He graduated from St. Joseph Catholic High School in 1961 and attended Texas A&I at Kingsville. He worked in banking and ranching until his retirement. He had his own plane and loved flying.
Survivors are cousins and many friends.
Preceded in death by his parents.
Rosary 6:30 p.m., Friday, October 1, 2021 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home.
Funeral Mass 10:30 a.m., Saturday, October 2, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Rev. Mathew Huehlefeld officiating. Burial to follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Glen Braden, Doug Kuenstler, David Kuenstler, Kenny Holik, Mike Schindler and Michael Mudd.
Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or Donor’s Choice.
Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
