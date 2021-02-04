Leon Duane Stolz
VICTORIA — Leon Duane Stolz departed peacefully on January 20, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 48 years Sherryl Stolz, and his daughter Sarah Lawson; son-in-law, David Lawson; granddaughters Kaylynn and Karlee Lawson; brothers and sisters in-law Bud and Barbara Paulk, George Gillett, Tom and Martha Franklin; and many adoring nieces and nephews. Leon was preceded in death by his brother Larry Grant Stolz, and sister Violet Marie Croad.
Leon, son of Haskell and Bernice Stolz, was born on June, 26, 1939. He is a native of Jerome Township, Michigan. Leon’s father was a steel mill worker. Leon started attending school in Jerome Township, moving to Alma, and ultimately ending up in Detroit Michigan where he attended high school until he was 17 years old.
In 1957 he joined the United States Navy. While in the Navy Leon earned a GED, a Veteran’s Diploma from Southwestern High School Detroit Michigan, and attended numerous Service related training schools. Leon excelled in history, drafting, and the Industrial Arts. Leon retired from the US Navy having served a full career culminating with an Honorable Discharge on December 17, 1975 attaining the rank of Aviation Ordinanceman, First Class Petty Officer. He earned Navy Achievement Medal, five Good Conduct Awards, and numerous campaign and service awards. Across the span of his career he served in five aircraft carriers, four aviation squadrons, three overseas naval stations, and two naval air stations in the continental United States. He was an active member of the VP-16 Reunion Association, the USS TERREBONNE PARISH (LST 1156) Association, as well as other alumni organizations. Leon dearly loved his time in the Navy and always had a moment to talk with Sailors of all ranks and pay-grades. From buying a meal for student pilots at SKY Restaurant, to sharing a sea story with any junior Sailor he met, Leon NEVER left the United States Navy. He is an old salt, and held all Service men and women in the highest regard.
Following his time in the Navy, Leon enrolled at Texas A&I University where he graduated Summa Cum Laude earning a Bachelors of Arts and Masters of Arts degree in Education. Leon loved teaching students the Industrial Arts and began his first teaching job at Gillette Middle School in Kingsville, TX.
In 1982 he began employment with Exxon Mobile working at the O’Conner Gas Plant in Refugio, TX where he worked for 20 years making many friends and memories.
Leon loved being outdoors working with his hands, gardening, wood working, reading, and spending time with his family and friends and will be missed by all who knew him.
Leon entered retirement in 2001and again focused his time teaching and mentoring youth through substitute teaching with Victoria Independent School District and Victoria Juvenile Detention Center. He volunteered at the VCAM Food pantry and supported the Wounded Warrior Project among other charitable organizations. The family requests in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to the Wounded Warrior Project in Leon’s name. The internment service will be held graveside at Memory Garden Cemetery, 8919 US Highway 87, North Victoria TX, 6 Feburary at 11:00 am. Farewell and Following Seas Shipmate.... We have the Watch.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: National Guard was treated shamefully in Washington D.C. (7)
- Website works, phone system crashes during Victoria County vaccine signup (5)
- Here we go again (5)
- Hundreds of marchers gather in downtown Victoria for anti-abortion event (4)
- Victoria moves forward with youth hunting program in Riverside Park (3)
- Letter: Water Street is not safe for pedestrians (3)
- Man in car rams into 2 vehicles on road, at gas station (2)
- Syndicated column: Freedom of speech slipping away (3)
- Ken Paxton’s end zone celebration dance overshadows an immigration ruling (1)
- Signups for Shiner vaccine clinic open 9 a.m. Tuesday (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.