YOAKUM — Leon Heidaker, age 90, passed away Friday, July 21, 2023.
He was born April 9, 1932 in Sweet Home, Texas to Charlie and Adella Rice Heidaker.
He worked 38 years for Torel Leather Company where he was the vice-president. He was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church.
Survivors: sons, Mark Heidaker (Victoria) of Katy and Paul Heidaker (Sarah) of Fulshear; grandchildren, Logan Heidaker, Kyla Heidaker, Cole Heidaker (Lindsay) and Cade Heidaker.
Preceded in death by: parents; wife, Colleen Kaiser Heidaker.
Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday, July 24, 2023 at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home.
Funeral 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church with Pastor Alsen Wenzel officiating. Burial Yoakum Restland Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given to the donor’s choice.
