Leon Helms
GREENVILLE, S.C. —
Leon Jackson Helms, 81, husband of Vera Helms, passed away on Sunday, January 31, 2021.
Born in Seadrift, TX, he was the son of the late Y. Z. and Mary Epley Helms.
Leon was a member of Reedy Fork Baptist Church. Having been born near the coast of Texas, Leon had a love for shrimping.
In addition to his loving wife of 59 years, left to cherish his memory are his two daughters, Tammy Helms, and Debbie Tucker (Tim); granddaughter, Megan Burton (Scott); step granddaughter, Shana Parker (Matthew); two great-grandchildren, Ellie and Gayson; three step great-grandchildren, Jack, Penny and Nate;brother, Donnie Helms (Karen).
In addition to his parents, Mr. Helms was preceeded in death by three sisters, Katherine Jennings, Irene McAlister, Mary Louise McCown and two brothers, Y. Z. Helms, Jr., and Daniel Helms.
A service to celebrate Leon’s life will be held at a later date in Greenville, SC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Reedy Fork Baptist Church, 459 Reedy Fork Road, Greenville, SC 29605, or to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, LLS-Georgia/South Carolina, PO Box 735317, Dallas, TX, 75373-5317.
Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
