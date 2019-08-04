LEON HENRY BERTRAM SHINER - Leon Henry Bertram, 91, of Shiner, Texas, passed from his earthly life on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Stevens Nursing & Rehab in Hallettsville, Texas. Funeral Services are under the direction of Buffington Funeral Home in Shiner, Texas and will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Yoakum, Texas with Reverend Alsen Wenzel officiating. Interment will follow at Shiner City Cemetery in Shiner, Texas. A Visitation and Luncheon will be held from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm prior to the funeral. Visitation will be from 1:00 pm until 9:00 pm on Monday, August 5, 2019 at Buffington Funeral Home. Leon was born in Bishop, Texas on January 21, 1928 in Bishop, Texas. He was the son of Edwin and Bertha (Startz) Bertram. He attended Bishop ISD in Bishop, Texas where he graduated in 1945. Leon attended college for 3 years before joining the US Army. He served in the Korean Combat Zone as Counter Intelligence Personnel. He earned the Korean Service Medal with one Bronze Service Star, Combat Infantry Badge, Army Occupation Medal (Japan), and the UN Service Medal. After he returned home, Leon finished his education, earning his Bachelors Degree in 1954 in History and Government, and a Masters Degree in 1955 in Education from Texas A&I in Kingsville, Texas. Leon Married Sylvia Trojcak on August 8, 1954 at Saint John Lutheran Church in Bishop, Texas. Leon was a teacher and administrator in the Corpus Christi, Texas and Bishop, Texas School Systems for 35 years. He also owned a farm for 30 years in Bishop, Texas. He was a member of the Texas State Teachers Association, The Texas Classroom Teachers Association, The Texas Secondary School Principals Association, Texas Retired Teachers Association, The German-Texan Heritage Society, and The Texas Farm Bureau. Leon was the "voice of the Bishop Badgers" in Bishop, Texas on Friday nights for many years. Leon was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Yoakum, Texas. He was a former member of Zion Lutheran Church in Kerrville, Texas, and Saint John Lutheran Church in Bishop, Texas where he was baptized and confirmed. He served many terms in both churches as President, Council Secretary, and Sunday School Superintendent. He was a Sunday School Teacher for 30 years. Leon liked to go fishing, bird hunting and gardening. He liked to travel and learn about history, play dominoes "84". Leon was a collector of many different items. Leon is survived by his loving wife of 65 years; Sylvia Bertram, two sons; Dwight Bertram and his wife, Linda of Pflugerville, Texas, John Bertram of Shiner, Texas, one daughter; Amy Thornberry and her husband, John of Riviera, Texas, seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, one sister; Dolores Leifeste of New Braunfels, Texas, two Brothers-in-law; S.A. Trojcak of Missouri City, Texas, Owen Miller of Southlake, Texas, one sister-in-law; Carole Trojcak of Missouri, Texas, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; Edwin and Bertha Bertram, one sister; Jeanette Miller. Pallbearers for Mr. Bertram will be; Steve Miller, Howard Miller, Mark Leifeste, Ken Trojcak, Matthew Bertram, and John Thornberry. Honorary Pallbearers will be; Cole Patchell and Billy Fedorko. To join the family in celebrating Leon's life, and to offer words of comfort, please go to: www.buffingtonfuneralhomeshiner.com
