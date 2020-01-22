LEON JAMES JURENA YOAKUM - Leon James Jurena, age 81, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020 surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born March 29, 1938 at home in Gephart, TX to August "Gus" and Annie Bolom Jurena. He was a retired sales supervisor for Elder Distributing and was an avid rancher. He served in the U.S. Army, was a member of Sweet Home American Legion, Director in the Lavaca County Soil and Water Conservation District, and Director in the Lavaca Czech Heritage Society. He was also very active at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Koerth and served as co-chairman for many church picnics. His pride and joy were his grandchildren and he loved playing dominoes with them. It was always their goal to beat him. He was the most supportive husband, dad and Starek (grandpa in Czech), that anyone could have asked for. Survivors: wife, Louise Pavlicek Jurena; daughter, Lori Lawrence (Roger) of Victoria; son, Greg Jurena (Diana) of Yoakum; grandchildren, Trey Lawrence, Alexandra Jurena, and Darren Jurena. Preceded in death by: parents; daughter, Michelle Jurena; sister, Elaine Jurena. Rosary 7:00 p.m. Friday, January 24, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Koerth. Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Koerth with Rev. Dominic Antwi-Boasiako officiating. Burial St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Hospice of South Texas or Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. On-line guest book may be signed at www.thielecooper.com Arrangements by Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home 361-293-5656.
