LEON KLIMITCHEK HALLETTSVILLE - W. Leon Klimitchek, 78, of Hallettsville, Texas passed away Sunday the 25th of August from pneumonia. He has been going through medical issues for many years. Leon was a very strong man who put up a good fight to survive. Leon graduated from Calhoun High School in Port Lavaca, Texas in 1959. He later went on to serve in the United States Air Force. When he was discharged, he returned to Point Comfort, Texas where he and his wife Glenda Barclay Klimitchek met and married at the First Baptist Church of Port Lavaca in 1963. He went on to work for Dow Chemical formally Union Carbide, for 33 years. While working for Union Carbide, he volunteered to serve as a Reserve Deputy. After many years of volunteering, he decided to run for Calhoun County Constable Precinct 2. He won and was re-elected to Constable many times. He really enjoyed working with the late Judge Otis Carter. He served as a Bailiff in County Court also. Leon decided to retire from both jobs and move to the family ranch in Hallettsville, TX, to be closer to his place of birth and family ranch, until his death Sunday. Leon found ranching was his calling. He couldn't have succeeded without the help and advice from his family and friends. The family would like to give a special thank you to one family in particular. Pete and Lynn Tompkins, his sons Lance, Rodney, and nephew Chris. They were always there to help for decades. We see them as dear family members. He is survived by his wife of 55 years Glenda Barclay Klimitchek and his son Gary Leon Klimitchek, 54, of Austin, Texas. Leon was preceded in death by his parents, father Jessie "Baby" Klimitchek and his mother Ivey Castellow Klimitchek of Hallettsville. Memorial Service will be held at 1 pm on August 30, 2019, at the Kubena Funeral Home in Hallettsville, Texas. Family and Friend gathering at the family home at 205 Kathy Drive, Hallettsville, Texas. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.kubenafuneralhome.com
