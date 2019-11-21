LEON RED MCAFEE HALLETTSVILLE - Leon "Red" McAfee was born June 20, 1939 to Charlie A and Georgia B Cunningham McAfee in Hallettsville, Texas, Lavaca County, passed on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. He was the sixth of eight boys and four girls. Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 First Baptist Church, 501 E 2nd St Hallettsville, Rev. Dennis Herring will officiate. Burial will follow at Good Hope Cemetery.
