Leon Srubar
YORKTOWN — Leon Srubar, 90, of Westhoff went home to be with his Heavenly Father Friday, February 26, 2021. Leon was born January 15, 1931 in Ganado, Texas to the late Cyril and Jenofe Cernoch Srubar. Leon married the love of his life Agnes Ledwik on February 9, 1957 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Yorktown.
Leon was a devout Catholic and a longtime member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Westhoff where he served for many years as a lector and Eucharistic Minister. Leon was an army veteran who served in the Korean war. He had a 33-year career at Union Carbide before retiring with Agnes to their country place where he farmed and ranched for 33 more years. Leon enjoyed hunting, fishing, and sharing the many vegetables he grew in his garden. He also spent his fair share of time at the domino table and on the dance floor.
Leon is survived by his children: Ramona (Layton) Sample, Christi (Mark) Kalinowski, Monica (John) Sauer, James (Julie) Srubar, and Dennis Srubar; grandchildren Erin (James) McCray, Cole (Gina) Sample, Maegan Pakebusch, Justin Kalinowski, Lindsay & Audrey Sauer, Luke & Caroline Srubar, great-grandchildren Sydney & Dayton McCray, Emersyn, Levi & Stetson Sample and Olivia Larimore. Leon is also survived by sisters Bernice (Thomas) Kurtz and Edna Kacal, and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Agnes, and siblings Mary Zetka, John Srubar, C.G. Srubar, and Lad Srubar.
Pallbearers will be Cole Sample, James McCray, Justin Kalinowski, Art Coles, Dwain Garber, Kyle Salziger, Mark Sievers, and Mike Slaughter. Honorary Pallbearers are Luke Srubar, Kevin Bodden, Bennie Drabek, Will Gips, Francis Pavliska, Rick Scherlen, Steve Scott, Creighton Willeke, and Mark Zgabay.
A visitation will be held Wed. March 3, 2021 at 10-10:30 am with Rosary beginning at 10:30 and Funeral Mass at 11 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Yorktown. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of South Texas 605 E. Locust Ave. Victoria, TX 77901, St. Aloysius Catholic Church Building Fund 11220 Fm 237, Meyersville, TX 77974, or Holy Cross Catholic Church-Cemetery Fund 1214 Zorn Rd. Yorktown, TX 78164
You are invited to sign the online guest book at www.masseyfh.com
Arrangements made by Massey Funeral Home, Yorktown, Texas 361-564-2900.
