LEON ROGER TESCH HALLETTSVILLE - Leon Roger Tesch, 72; Memorial Service: 10 am to 2 pm, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Sacred Heart Family Center, in Hallettsville. Memorials: Donor's choice. www.kubenafuneralhome.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Victoria commissioners reject calls for forensic audit of Harvey spending (8)
- Crossroads residents chime in on impeachment trial (7)
- Guest column: Questions remain unanswered about being a Second Amendment Sanctuary County (7)
- Fowler leads in overall campaign contributions ahead of primary (6)
- Guest column: Second Amendment Sanctuary silliness invites federal reprisals, increased federal enforcement (5)
- 3 Hallettsville school officials cleared of charges days before failure to report abuse trial (3)
- Free income tax service available with AARP Tax-Aide (3)
- Victoria County Spelling Bee champs head to regionals (2)
- Authorities: Cooperation and communication will help seized gun investigation (w/ video) (1)
- Syndicated column: Diversity, inclusion insanity has most of its roots in academia (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Feb 9
-
Feb 9
-
Feb 9
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.