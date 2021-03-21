Leona A. Berckenhoff
YORKTOWN — Leona A. Berckenhoff passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, March 16, 2021 at the age of 103. She was born July 1, 1917 in Yorktown, Texas to the late Emil and Anna (Rohan) Wagner.
She was a devoted housewife, mother, and grandmother. She was also a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church and the Catholic Daughters of America.
She is survived by daughters Carol (Arlyn) Seiler of Cuero and Joanie Lytle of Victoria; grandson Greg (Tiffany) Seiler; granddaughters Kelsey (Chris) Huber and Katie Lytle; great-grandsons Deuce, Grady and Jake; and one sister Doris Boldt.
She is preceded in death by her husband Walter Berckenhoff, parents and grandson Jason Seiler. Also, her sisters Olga Babin, Elizabeth Pokluda, and Anna Mae Ryan; brothers Victor, Gilbert, Edwin and Al Wagner; and two infant sisters.
Due to the current health situation, family will not be present for a public visitation 3-6 pm Monday, March 22, 2021 at Massey Funeral Home. A private family Funeral Mass will be held.
The family would like to recognize Senior Helpers and Hospice of South Texas and the many caregivers for their special care and compassion.
Memorials may be made to Holy Cross Catholic Church, Hospice of South Texas, Yorktown EMS or donor’s choice.
You are invited to sign the online guest book at www.masseyfh.com
Arrangements made by Massey Funeral Home, Yorktown, Texas 361-564-2900.
