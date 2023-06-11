Leona Bertha Riedesel
CUERO — Leona Bertha Riedesel, 102, of Cuero passed away Friday, June 2, 2023. She was born March 3, 1921 in Westhoff to Henry and Amanda Roehl Borchardt. She married John Riedesel on January 23, 1940 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Yorktown. Leona enjoyed cooking and baking. She is survived by her daughter, Gloria Ann Riedesel of Cuero; son, Timothy John Riedesel (Corlis) of Cuero; grandchildren, Samantha Sutton (Charles III) of Cuero, Carissa Riedesel (Charles Russell) of Norfolk, VA and Jonathan Riedesel of San Marcos and great-grandson, Charles Sutton IV. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, John Riedesel; sisters, Elsa Kneten and Martha Kneten; brothers, Alfred Borchardt, Herman Borchardt and Otto Borchardt. Visitation will be held Saturday, June 17, 2023, 9:30 am at St. John Lutheran Church in Westhoff. Funeral Services will begin at 10:30 am with Pastor Jan Russell Putnam officiating. Interment will follow at Westhoff Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to St. John Lutheran Church - Westhoff. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.

