Chamrad, Leona

LEONA A. CHAMRAD VICTORIA - Leona A. Chamrad, 104, died April 2, 2020. Born Jan. 17, 1916 in New Davey to the late Phillip and Julia Chamrad. She was a homemaker and member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. Survived by her nieces and nephews. Burial to be on Sat, April 4th, Memorial Park Cemetery, Rev. Kristopher Fuchs officiating.

