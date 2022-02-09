Leona Hazel Todd
VICTORIA — Leona Hazel Todd passed away on Monday, January 31, 2022. She was born to the late Catherleen Handy-Williams and Hayward McNeil on April 10, 1942. Leona was raised in Goliad, TX, by her loving mother, stepfather Steve J. Williams, and spiritual grandparents Walter and Era Handy.
At an early age, Leona accepted Christ and was baptized at Minnehulla Baptist Church by the Rev. J.D. Motin. Later during her youth, she joined Fannin Street United Methodist Church (UMC). As an adult, she moved to Victoria, TX, and joined Webster Chapel UMC where she served faithfully as President of the Wesleyan Choir, Communion Steward, and member of the Hospitality Committee.
Leona attended F.W. Gross High School in Victoria, TX, from 1956-57 and Daule School in Cuero, TX, from 1958-60. In 1961, she attended Prairie View A & M University (PVAMU) where she became the first female student to enroll in Agriculture Education. Leona was a member of the PVAMU Chapter of New Farmers of America (NFA) Club and was selected as Miss NFA for 1961.
Leona was married to her beloved soulmate, Freddie Todd, for 39 years and raised two children, Kathy, and Stephanie Ann Todd.
In 1996, Leona retired from Goliad County Hospital after 25 years of serving as a Respiratory Therapist and Office Clerk. She also worked at Gulf Bend County Mental Health and Mental Retardation Center for 7 years as a House Technician. Leona was preceded in death by her parents, husband Freddie, Aunt Norene Handy-Bell, and Cousin Roy L. Moore. She is survived by her daughters, Kathy Williams-Fogle (William) of San Antonio, TX, Stephanie Ann Todd, Victoria, TX, grandson Stephen Fogle of San Antonio, TX, and half-brother Derrick McNeil (Angie) of Houston, TX. Three sisters-in-law and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested a donation be made in Leona’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. All cards can be sent to Barfield Funeral Home, 1505 S Laurent St, Victoria, TX 77901.
THE SERVICE WILL BE PRIVATE.
