Leona Lucille Bennetsen
SEADRIFT — Our beloved mother and grandmother, Leona Lucille Bennetsen, 81, passed away peacefully on May 31, 2021. Leona was born on October 19, 1939 in Sublime, Tx. to Lester ( Boots ) and Lillie Emily Frieda.
Leona attended school at Sheridan and Hallettsville, and was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Sublime in her early years. She married Henry Bennetsen on May 8, 1955 in Hallettsville. To this union was born five children; Rex Bennetsen, Sherry Bennetsen Taylor, Delton Bennetsen, Clinton Bennetsen and Darla Bennetsen George.
In 1960 the family moved to Seadrift, Tx., where Leona would spend the rest of her life. She raised her children in the small coastal town, and worked as an outstanding waitress at Seadrift Cafe and Barkett’s Restaurant for many years, loving her interaction with the customers. Leona attended First Assembly of God church for 60+ years, singing with her beautiful “Loretta Lynn” voice. Leona loved animals and could never turn away a stray cat, and she would ALWAYS invite others to family gatherings so that they could share in the fellowship and food. Leona loved growing different varieties of sweet smelling roses, her very favorite flower. This woman also made THE BEST Thanksgiving chicken dressing in the entire county! But most of all, Leona Lucille Bennetsen loved and worshipped God Almighty, and she absolutely loved her children. . more than life itself.
Leona is survived by four children; Rex ( Mittie ) Bennetsen of Victoria, Sherry ( Rod ) Taylor of Seadrift, Clint Bennetsen of Matagorda Peninsula Island and Darla ( David ) George of La Mesa, California. Also two sisters; Lila Bade of Cuero and Joyce Koerth of Bellville. And 11 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Leona was preceded in death by her parents; son, Delton Bennetsen; a sister, Lois Rita Cejka; and a grandchild, Christopher Bowman.
A friend and family visitation for Leona will be held at First Assembly of God Church in Seadrift, on Saturday, June 5, from 1-2 pm, and a service following, with Pastor Tim Smith officiating. A private burial with family will be held at a later date, at Seadrift Cemetery.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Remember Jan 6, 2021 (7)
- Letter: Election audit is intriguing, not conspiracy theory (6)
- Mary Scott Stockton (4)
- Thursday is last day to register to vote in Victoria's special election (3)
- 'They're really bad out there': How Victoria County limits mosquito populations (3)
- Guest Column: Of geese, ganders and court-packers (2)
- Letter: After meeting with Zinc Resources, Crescent Valley resident supports facility coming to Port of Victoria (2)
- Crossroads law enforcement, firearm instructors weigh in on permitless carry proposal (2)
- Downtown Victoria Art Walk to attract fun-loving art enthusiasts (2)
- Victoria County Court Commissioners to consider funding for airport, Sheriff's Office at Mondays meeting (1)
- VC president testifies at House hearing on lowering dual-credit costs for rural students (1)
- Letter: Reader responds to anti-abortion article (1)
- New details emerge about investigation into Victoria woman's death (1)
- Fire destroys home in rural Victoria County (1)
- 14 games rooms, 4 residences in Victoria searched in multiagency operation (1)
- Yoakum man in 2019 murder case sentenced to 50 years in prison (1)
- East valedictorian plans to focus life on animals (1)
- Guest column: 'I experienced a little piece of Heaven right here on Earth' (1)
- Mark Stephen Simcik (1)
- Joseph V. Ford, Jr. (1)
- West Valedictorian remembers year, plans for future (1)
- 'Patching patches is not working': City of Victoria aims to strike balance between street maintenance and reconstruction projects (1)
- James "Jim" Edwin Gault (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.