Leona (Tutti) Stovall
VICTORIA — Mrs. Leona Gipson Stovall, 92, passed away Wednesday October 6, 2021. She was born November 29,1928 to the late Jesse Gipson and Antonio Vance Gipson in Abbeville, Louisiana. She was a member of Mt. Nebo Missionary Baptist Church where she served as an Usher for many years.
She is survived by her daughter: Michelle (Mack) Peoples and four grandchildren : Roman, Zyron, Malcolm and Mackalia Peoples.
Walk in visitation Thursday October 14, 2021 at Barefield Funeral Home 11:00 am to 6:00 pm. Viewing will also be prior of service Friday October 15,2021 at Mt. Nebo Missionary Baptist Church from 9:00 until 9:45 am. Funeral service will start at 10:00 am. Officiating Minister Pastor Fred Hobbs. Interment Resurrection Cemetery.
Funeral Services Are Entrusted To Barefield Funeral Home.

