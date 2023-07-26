Leona Welfel
Leona Welfel
SHINER — Leona Hattie Welfel, age 92, passed away Saturday, July 22, 2023. She was born August 24, 1930 in the Kokernot Community to Isidor and Kristina (Bujnoch) Jalufka.
She worked at Trinity Lutheran Home for over 38 years. She was a member of Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church and K.J.Z.T. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, working search word books, playing dominoes, quilting, playing bingo and being outdoors.
Survivors: children, Larry Welfel (Margaret) of Gonzales, Adolph Welfel (Gail) of Victoria, Patricia O’Neill (Marvin) of Victoria and Thomas Welfel (Sherrie) of Floresville; daughter-in-law, Nancy Welfel of Victoria; 18 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: parents; husband, Henry Welfel Sr; son, Henry “Hank” Welfel Jr; six sisters and five brothers.
Visitation 9 a.m. with Rosary at 9:30 a.m. and Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church with Rev. Bryan Heyer officiating. Burial Shiner Catholic Cemetery.
Pallbearers: Christopher Welfel, Richard Welfel, Landon Welfel, Tyler Welfel, Ryan O’Neill, Matthew O’Neill, Asher Welfel, Austin Welfel and Asa Welfel.
Memorial contributions may be given to Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church or donor’s choice.
On-line guest book may be signed at www.thielecooper.com
Arrangements by Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home 361-293-5656.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.