Leonard Chumchal
YOAKUM — Leonard Frank Chumchal, 76, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020. He was born November 25, 1943 in Shiner to Albert and Mary (Picha) Chumchal.
Leonard graduated from Shiner High School and attended Baldwin Business College, receiving a degree in business and accounting. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and worked in the meat packing business all of his life. He worked for Yoakum Packing Co until he started his own company, Leonard’s Quality Meats. He retired due to health issues but soon went back to work at Glen’s Meat Market and worked until the time of his death. He took great pride and enthusiasm as a salesman and made many friends along the way. He loved the family tradition of making head sausage and the large family gatherings. He loved to fish and spent all his leisure time at Port O’Connor with his fishing buddies, Dudley Garrett and Louie Kaiser. He loved going out to eat with friends and spending hours talking and laughing. Leonard was known for his sharp wit and humor and his infectious laughter.
Leonard never married but was blessed to be able to share the raising of his brother Adolph’s and sister-in-law’s Doris’s seven children. He was described as a “second Dad” or “fun Father” and shared all of their ups and downs of life. Survivors are his sister-in-law, Doris (Mueller) Chumchal of Yoakum; nieces Debbie Randazzo (Randy) of Yoakum and Kathy Hegstrom (Jeff) of Colorado; nephews, Larry Chumchal (Betty) of Yoakum, Gary Chumchal (Jill) of Victoria, Adolph Chumchal Jr. (Edna) of Yoakum, John Chumchal (Terry) of Yoakum and Charles Chumchal (Donna) of Yoakum; numerous great-nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews and extended family
Preceded in death by his parents; brother Adolph Chumchal.
Visitation beginning at 10 a.m., Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home with Rosary recited at 7 p.m.
Funeral Service 10 a.m., Friday, September 25, 2020 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home with Rev. Matthew Huehlefeld officiating. Entombment to follow at St. Joseph Catholic Mausoleum.
Pallbearers are Larry, Gary, Adolph Jr., John and Charles Chumchal, Jeff Hegstrom and Nunzio “Randy” Randazzo.
Honorary Pallbearers are Dudley Garrett, Harold Dolezal, Pat Sobotik, Huey Myers, Roland Striedel and all his great-nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Yoakum Volunteer Fire Dept or St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
