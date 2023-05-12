Leonard Clark Walker
INEZ — Leonard Clark Walker, 83 of Inez passed from this earth on Sunday, May 7, 2023. Friends and family will gather on Friday, May 12 from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM in Grace Funeral Home 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria, Texas. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, May 13 at 3:00 PM at Grace Funeral Home. Burial to follow in Resurrection Cemetery.
Leonard was born on August 6, 1939 in San Antonio, Texas. He was raised in Yoakum, Texas. Leonard served on active duty in the United States Navy from 1956 to 1967. He was a Vietnam Veteran. In 1999, he retired as a Chief Petty Officer from the United States Navy Reserve. After his service in the navy he worked for Houston Blood and Tissue Center. In 2001 he retired from Detar where he worked in the lab. Leonard was a Red Cross volunteer, and in 2005 he was Volunteer of the Year. He enjoyed playing golf, spending time with his family, watching the Astros and woodworking.
Leonard is survived by his children Sharon (Pete) Isenberg- Moreno, Lauren Walker and Deacon Chris (Jo) Walker; grandchildren Devin Hawkins, Zachary (Audrey) Walker, Meryl Walker, Sydney Walker and Olivia Walker; sister Lanell Brocker and sister in law Mary Sue Ferrell.
Leonard was preceded in death by his parents Winnie and Travis Littlefield; his wife of 58 years Bennie Walker and his sister Earline Hajek.
