Leonard Gilbert
Johnson
VICTORIA — Leonard Gilbert Johnson went to be with his Lord and Savior on April 25, 2021. Leonard was born October 11, 1948 in Lake Jackson, TX to the late Eva Lawan Porter and James Gilbert Johnson.
Leonard graduated from Brazosport High School in 1967. He married the love of his life, Dian Donaldson Johnson, on November 11, 1978. He owned Leonard Johnson Auto Ranch for over 20 years. Later graduating from Destiny Bible Institute. Leonard served as the Celebrate Recovery Pastor at Faith Family Church for 17 years; and later started a Celebrate Recovery Program at Northgate Church of God. He was very passionate about his Facebook “God’s Thought for the Day”.
Leonard is survived by his wife, Dian Johnson; his children, Chris Johnson of Round Rock, Mindy Curlee (Brandon) of Edna and Jim Johnson (Lori) of Victoria; grandchildren, Tyler Muschalek, Laney Curlee, Paisley Curlee, Jaxston Curlee and Kyler Johnson; sister, Eva Jo Lanier of Alvin, Mother-in-law Patricia Donaldson, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Leon Johnson; sister, Auda Bee Wood.
There will be no services at this time. A private family gathering is scheduled for a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be mailed to Northgate Church of God Celebrate Recovery Program at 103 Dover Dell Victoria, TX 77904. Tracy’s MJ Santellana FD (361) 582-0858.
