Leonard Jones Sr.
CUERO — Leonard Jones, Sr. passed into eternal rest on Sunday, June 13, 2021 at the age of 63. He was born on April 21, 1958 to Arthur Henry Jones and the late Christine Odom. He was a member of the Mt. Bethany Baptist Church.
He leaves to mourn his son Leonard A. Jones, Jr., his daughters Tamika Jones, Shaniquwa Jones, Cashet Jones, LaShea Jones, and LaTia Jones; his brothers Lionel Jones and Michael Jones, his sisters Linda Mathis, Lea Campbell, and Michelle Jones-Mcelhanon; as well as 12 grandchildren.
In addition to his mother, Leonard is preceded in death by his brothers Michael Jones and Larry Jones, baby brother Odom, and sister Chris Odom.
A visitation for family and friends will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Grace Memorial Chapel, 8819 US Hwy 87 North, Victoria, TX from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with a chapel service to follow beginning at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Kelvin Washington, officiating. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net.

