Leonard “Lenny”
Kenneth Moore, Jr.
YORKTOWN — Leonard “Lenny” Kenneth Moore, Jr. lived an extraordinary life on this earth and began life anew in Heaven on Thursday, July 28, 2022. He passed peacefully with his devoted wife, Sherry right by his side taking care of him as she’s always done. Lenny was born July 4, 1949 in Aransas Pass to Leonard Kenneth Sr. and Zelma Katherine Ivey Moore. He was drafted into the United States Army in 1969 and won Outstanding Trainee. He was deployed to Germany where he worked as a dental assistant and played football for the U.S. Army. After being honorably discharged, he began work for Southwestern Bell Yellow Pages in Houston and quickly became the number one salesman for two straight years. He married Sherry Cullen on March 22, 1975 in Spring, Texas. He decided to get back to his roots and moved to Victoria. He worked with Gene Mooney and together they started American Chemical, which focused on the cleaning of specialized oil field equipment. Lenny bought Mr. Mooney out and moved his business to Cuero where his roots ran deep. In order to stay in the struggling oilfield market, he started American Glove & Safety in 1982. In 1988, he moved the business to Victoria where it grew to eighty employees. Lenny was very committed to his community and served as deacon in the Church of Christ and was chosen to go on a missionary trip to Honduras to rebuild lives after the earthquake. Mr. Moore served as President of the 1983 Cuero Chamber of Commerce, director of the 100 club, 1992 Small Business Person of the Year award; he was awarded the Blue Chip Enterprise Initiative award in 1993, and was awarded the 1996 Associate Member of the year for AOSC. He sold his company to Wenaas in 1997 and remained with them until he retired. Lenny discovered a new passion, along with a new challenge, and that was golf. He organized several charity golf tournaments over the years and helped raise money in many other tournaments across the country. He and Sherry once went to look at a piece of land they were interested in buying many years ago. The seller told him “this ranch is full of brush and rattle snakes” but Lenny’s gut told him this was the place they wanted. The rest of the story can be seen by driving around the ranch and seeing the beauty that one man’s vision has become. Lenny put countless hours, blood, sweat and tears into the ranch, but he didn’t do it for himself, he did it for his family. Lenny loved living this life and enjoyed every moment to the absolute fullest! He is survived by his wife of forty-seven years, Sherry; daughters, Elizabeth (Mike) Singletary, Suzy (Kurt) Poe and Rhonda (Gary) Tumlinson; son, David (Rachael) Moore; sisters, Tammy (Lester) Thornton and Jane Parsley; brother, Stanley (Madelyn) Moore and grandchildren, Rebecca Moore, Tanner Moore, Rylynn Singletary, Shaelyn Poe, Jackson Poe, Blake Singletary, Hallie Poe, Presley Poe and Kaiser Creek. The family invites all whose lives were touched by Lenny to a Celebration of Life on August 20, 2022 at the Cuero VFW Hall at Noon. Honorary Pallbearers include Pete Thompkins, Will Williams, Mike Hess, Tanner Moore, Jackson Poe, Blake Singletary, Will Moore and Cody Moore. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
