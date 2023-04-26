Leonard Noble Proctor
VICTORIA — Leonard Noble Proctor passed away April 22, 2023 at the age of 69. He was born February 15, 1954 in Selma, Alabama to the late Noble and Melba Proctor.
Visitation will be held Thursday, April 27, 2023 from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home with a funeral at 1:00 PM. Interment to follow at Nursery Cemetery.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers Guy Carrol Proctor and Frank Thomas Proctor.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Betty Jean Proctor; children Kyle (Amber) Proctor and Melissa Ceress Proctor; step daughter Sarah (Derek) Herzog; sister-in-law Julie Proctor; grandchildren Ty Proctor, Elizabeth Proctor, Kierstyn (Chris) Villarreal,, Matthew Martinez, Peyton Gagliano, and Tyson Gagliano; step grandchildren Brady Morgan, Shay Herzog and Stone Herzog; 3 great grandchildren and first wife Deborah Sklenarik.
Leonard was a loving husband, father, step father, grandfather, step grandfather and great grandfather. He loved to do woodworking and was very good at it as shown by the house they lived in, he built it from the ground up. He also enjoyed drag racing and black powder musket guns. He won 1st place at Turkey Fest several years in a row for his dutch oven cooking of cinnamon rolls. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.

