Leonard Paul Linke
VICTORIA — Leonard Paul Linke “PoPo”, 73, passed away peacefully on Wednesday March 1, 2023. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Our hearts will forever be full of the memories we made with him along the way.
A visitation will be held on Friday 3/10/23 from 1-2pm, followed by a memorial service at 2pm at Trinity Lutheran Church in Victoria, Tx. We invite family and friends to join us in Luther Hall after the service for food and fellowship.
In lieu of flowers, we would ask that donations be made to Hospice of South Texas, Trinity Lutheran Church or The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.

