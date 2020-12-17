Leonard R. Spann
VICTORIA — Leonard R. Spann, 74, passed away on Friday, December 11, 2020. Leonard was born in Shiner, Texas on February 11, 1946 to Lydia Polasek Spann and Raymond J Spann.
Leonard proudly served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. He was an oilfield mechanic and was an avid sportsman, he truly enjoyed to hunt. A week before passing he went hunting and brought home a deer.
Leonard is survived by his wife, Gwynne Silliman Spann; daughter, Sondra Mozisek; brothers, Robert Spann of Houston and Michael Spann of Victoria; grandchildren, Kayla and Ashley Mozisek. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond J and Lydia Polasek Spann.
Private Graveside Service with Military Honors will be held by the family. Fond memories may be shared with the family at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com
