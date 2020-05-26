LEONARD E. SVRCEK SR. VICTORIA - Leonard E. Svrcek Sr., 88, passed away May 22, 2020. He was born on October 25, 1931, in Fayetteville, TX, to the late Henry and Hermina (Novosad) Svrcek. The youngest of 4 brothers, Leonard grew up on a small farm which influenced his lifelong work ethic and perseverance in the face of obstacles. From 1938-1950, Leonard attended St. John's Catholic school in Fayetteville. While in high school, he enjoyed hunting with his friends, playing pool in town, riding motorbikes and playing basketball and football. He received his undergraduate degree from St. Edwards University in Austin in 2.5 years and received his M.A. in Economics from the University of Texas at Austin. After graduate school, Leonard's first job was as a history teacher with Eagle Pass ISD followed by a distinguished career of 36 years with Victoria ISD as a teacher, assistant principal and principal until his retirement in 1991. The first and only son of his family to graduate from college, he appreciated the value of a good education and became a lifelong advocate of higher education. He was a dedicated, caring and hardworking educator who not only influenced many students and instructors during his long career, but also inspired others beyond the classroom throughout his life. Leonard's life was anchored by his Catholic faith, and his love for Jesus Christ was exemplified in many ways. He was a devoted father, grandfather and great-grandfather, but most notably a loving and steadfast husband to Dorothy, his wife of 64 years. A selfless servant, he cared for Dorothy through 24+ years of illness and for his son, Leonard Jr., during his 3-year battle with cancer. Even with these duties, he cherished time with his extended family where he found comfort and joy. He valued his Czech heritage, relishing Czech music and waltzing with Dorothy, raising cattle, fishing or relaxing in Fayette County. Leonard was a member of Our Lady of Victory parish since 1958 and a member of the Knights of Columbus. He served the Victoria community as a member of the Lions Club, the KJT, and the Czech Club. He deeply loved his community and treasured the many special friends he made over the years. An inspiring, considerate, generous, and humble man, Leonard truly led by example. His legacy lives on through his family. Leonard is survived by his children, Brenda (Glen) Hakemack of Houston, Joseph (Kay) Svrcek of Fayetteville, Mark (Trudy) Svrcek of Lexington, SC; daughter-in-law, Nora McCullough of New Braunfels; nine grandchildren, Suzanne (Clint) Kocurek, Kristin (Tristan) Couey, Brittany (Chase) Gwinner, Leonard "Trey" Svrcek III, Madison (Matt) Rodon, Erin and Elissa Hakemack, Harrison and Georgia Svrcek and 7 great-grandchildren, Emerson and Truett Kocurek, Cameron and Connor Couey, Allison, Avery and Drew Gwinner. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Svrcek; his sons, Leonard Jr. and infant son, Kenneth Jude, and brothers, Edward, Johnny and Bernard Svrcek. In a 2015 interview with his granddaughter, Leonard calmly stated that, "death is a change from this world into life everlasting," and "God is just, and a person will be rewarded for his deeds on earth in the life to come." Surely, Leonard now reaps these heavenly rewards. Visitation will be Wednesday, May 27, 2020 from 1:30 -2:30 pm at The Cathedral of Our Lady of Victory with a rosary recited at 2:30 pm. Memorial mass will follow at 3:00 pm. Funeral services will be on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 209 E. Bell St. in Fayetteville, Texas, starting with a Rosary at 9:30 am followed by the funeral mass at 10:00 am. Burial will follow at St. John's Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to The Cathedral of Our Lady of Victory TV Ministry, 1309 E. Mesquite, Victoria, Texas 77901, or a charity of choice. Share condolences at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
