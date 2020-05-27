Svrcek Sr., Leonard

LEONARD E. SVRCEK SR. VICTORIA - Leonard Svrcek Sr., 88, passed away May 22, 2020. Visitation is Wed, May 27, 2020 from 1:30 -2:30 pm at The Cathedral of Our Lady of Victory with a rosary at 2:30 pm with mass at 3pm. Funeral services are Thurs, May 28, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church with a Rosary at 9:30 am and funeral mass at 10am.

