Leonard Tucker Jr.

He was born September 24, 1960 in Cuero to Leonard and Hildred Jackson Tucker.
He worked at Tex Tan and Eddy Packing Company. He was very strong in God’s faith.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting and doing yard work.
Survivor: wife, Mary Lewis Tucker.
Preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral service was held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home with Janet Bateman officiating.
On-line guest book may be signed at www.thielecooper.com
Arrangements entrusted to Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home 361-293-5656.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.