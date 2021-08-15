Leonardo Ceballos
Leonardo Ceballos
VICTORIA — Leonardo Ceballos, 66, a native of Victoria, passed away Saturday, July 31, 2021. Family and friends will gather for a memorial rosary at 12:15PM Friday, August 20, 2021 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, memorial mass will begin at 1:00PM. Entombment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery Columbarium.
Leonardo Ceballos was born May 18,1955, to the late Juan & Regina Ceballos. He graduated from Victoria High School in 1973. He married the love of his life, Martinita Rincon September 6, 1975. They lovingly brought their only child, a daughter, into the world in October 1980. Leonard worked his entire life as a Heavy Equipment Operator. He served the City of Victoria for 19 years in the Street Dept. He retired from Colorado Materials in 2015 - playing with his “big toys” for the last time.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 45 years, Martinita; his “pingita” Sandra and her husband, Manual Galvan Jr. of Universal City, Tx; sisters, Sally & Leopoldo Pena, Rosie Ochoa and companion, Ben Fuentez all of Victoria. Grand-dogs, Ralphie & Gunnar; countless nieces, nephews, and friends; as well as his “adopted daughters” whom he referred to as his “purdy girls”.
He was preceded into heaven by his parents, brothers, Juan Ceballos Jr, Antonio Ceballos (infant) and Robert “Bobby” Ceballos; sisters, Stella Garcia, Susie Ramos, Josie Morales and Mary Gonzales.
Leonard never met a stranger and would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it. He lived life his way and always reminded you, “I am what I am”. His presence in our lives will be greatly missed. Please know that in his final moments he was surrounded with love and wished for all who knew him to know that he loved them all and will miss each of you. Until we meet again...
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.

