Leonise V. Foreman
PORT LAVACA — Leonise V. Foreman, 98, of Port Lavaca, passed away on Thursday, December 10, 2020 in Victoria. She was born in Loreauville, Louisiana to the late Willie and Anita Albert Henry on April 3, 1922.
In addition to her parents, Leonise is preceded in death by her husband, Ozone Foreman; sisters, Rosie Dronet and Mary Norman; and brother, Harry Henry.
She is survived by her children, Robert P. (Cindy) Foreman, Bobby J. Foreman, Eddie (Kathy) Foreman, and Charles “Lester” Foreman. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren, all of whom will cherish her memory.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 from 5-6 pm at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, with a Rosary to be recited at 6 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at 10:30 am at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church, immediately followed by interment at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery in Victoria.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
