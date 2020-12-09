Leonor DeLaGarza
Cisneros
VICTORIA — Leonor D. Cisneros(Nora) passed on November 24, 2020. She was born on March 5,1941 to Martin and Cornelia DeLaGarza. She is survived by her daughters, Margaret Perez, Nora J. Cisneros, Alicia Juarez; sons, Victor and Anthony Cisneros; sister, Janie Garcia; 29 grandchildren, 64 great grandchildren and 6 great - great grandchildren. She is proceeded in death by her parents Martin and Carnelia DeLaGarza; sons, Jesse Cisneros Jr.; sisters, Rafelia Ramirez, Alberta Longoria, Anita Leos, Julia Ramirez and luz Garcia; brothers Vicente DeLaGarza. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 10, 2020 from 9am to 11:45 at Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home. Funeral service will proceed at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church at 1pm. Services under the direction of Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home 361-573-2777.
