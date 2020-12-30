Leonor Licerio
Hernandez
VICTORIA — Leonor Licerio Hernandez went to be with the Lord December 24, 2020 at the age of 83. She was born in Bloomington on May 4, 1937 to the late Lucio and Maria Licerio.
Leonor is survived by her husband of 20 years, German Hernandez; children Roque Garza, Jr., Irma (Ralph) Flores, Eva (Virginia Coy) Garza, Jesse (Martha) Garza and Sylvia (David Ybarra) Garza; brother Ernesto (Beatrice) Licerio; sisters Angelita Garcia and Mary (Richard) Tejeda; 21 grandchildren; 53 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband Roque Garza, Sr., daughter Mary Jane Rios; son David Garza; sisters Guadalupe Ysaguirre, Carolina Benavides, Modesta Villarreal, and Juana Trevino and brothers Pedro Licerio, Lucio Licerio, Jr., Cerilo Licerio and Emilio Licerio.
Leonor worked many years as a Night Sitter & cared for the late Mrs. Gladys O’Connor for several years. She was a loving wife, devoted mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother. She loved spending time with her brothers and sisters, loved music and dancing, playing Loteria and Dominoes.
Visitation will begin at 8:00 am with a rosary to be recited at 8:15 am on Saturday, January 2, 2021 with the Funeral Mass at 9:00 am at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Corey Garza, James Salazar, Garrett Garza, Eliseo Rios, Jonathan Garza and Sergio Marin.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.