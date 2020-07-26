LEOPOLDO GARZA PORT LAVACA - Leopoldo Garza, age 96 of Port Lavaca, Texas passed away Monday, July 20, 2020. He was born March 3, 1924 in Austwell, Texas to the late Lionzo Garza and Guadalupe Ramirez Garza. Leopold was a kind, loving and generous man. He served in the Army Airforce during WWII as an aircraft mechanic stationed in Florida. He was married 71 years to his wife Margaret. He retired from Alcoa and served on the board of Cal Com Credit Union. He and Margaret traveled all over the country, including Mexico and Canada. He greatly loved his grandchildren and great - grandchildren. He will be missed by many family members and friends. He is survived by his Wife, Margaret T. Garza of Port Lavaca; Daughter, Amelia Hernandez (Ray) of Houston; Son, Ruben Garza (Martha) of Victoria; Sister, Elida Marez of League City; Brother, Felix Garza of Port Lavaca. He is also survived by 4 Grandchildren, 9 Great-Grandchildren and 2 Great-Great Grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his Parents; Brothers, Raul Garza and Manuel Garza. Visitation will begin, Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 9am at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Port Lavaca. A Chapel Service will begin at 10am at the funeral home with Father Tommy Chen to officiate. Interment to follow to Greenlawn Gardens with Full Military Honors Under the Auspices of Calhoun County Combined Honor Guard.. Pallbearers will be Ray Hernandez, Ruben Garza Sr, John Bradford, Clamon Jacobs, Ruben Garza Jr and John Ramon. Under the direction of Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Port Lavaca, 361-552-2300.
