Leroy “Buddy” Beal
SHINER — Leroy Joseph “Buddy” Beal, 92, passed away Friday, April 30, 2021. He was born July 14, 1928 in Yoakum to John and Clara (Wagner) Beal.
He graduated from Shiner High School and joined the Merchant Marines, serving from 1945 till 1946 during WWII. He served in the Army from 1946 till 1947 during WWII occupation of Japan and the Korean War from 1950 till 1951. He made over 90 jumps in the parachute infantry including training and combat. He was wounded in Korea in February 1951 and received the Purple Heart. He spent a total of 21 years in the military and retired as a Master Sergeant. He married Pauline Stock in July 1953 and they had 4 children, Carol, Edward, John and Patrick while Buddy served in the military. After his military retirement in 1969 Buddy moved his family back to Shiner and bought a farm between Shiner and Moulton where he remained most of his life. He became a meat inspector for the State and spent the next 21 years working until his retirement. He and Pauline enjoyed their children and grandchildren for 62 years until her passing in 2015.
Buddy was a devout member of Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, VFW and American Legion. He was always willing to serve St. Paul’s Clubs and Boy Scouts. Buddy enjoyed taking care of his farm and spending time with friends and family. He especially enjoyed cold beer and good conversation. Yearly trips were made to Galveston each year to celebrate Buddy and Pauline’s anniversary and Buddy’s Birthday. Galveston was where Buddy and Pauline spent their honeymoon.
Buddy always enjoyed good conversation with friends in town. When he became hard of hearing later in life, if he didn’t know exactly what you were saying, he would always give you a big smile and nod. If you knew Buddy or Speedy, you knew the famous line “It ain’t so bad”.
Survivors are daughter, Carol Ernst (Steve) of Waxahachie and Dana Beal Sestak of Shiner; sons, John Beal (Susan) of Carrollton and Patrick Beal (Marisa) of San Antonio; grandchildren, Jonathan Beal, Lauren Beal, Zachary Beal, Reagan Beal, Aaron Ernst, Bryan Ernst and Sammy Ernst; two great-grandchildren, Grayson Beal and Johanna Ernst.
Preceded in death by his parents John and Clara Beal; wife, Pauline Beal; son Dr. Edward Beal; brother Lawrence “Speedy” Beal.
Rosary 7 p.m., Thursday, May 6, 2021 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home.
Funeral Mass 10 a.m., Friday, May 7, 2021 at Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church with Rev. Bryan Heyer officiating. Burial to follow at Shiner Catholic Cemetery next to his beloved Pauline.
Memorials may be given to Dr. Edward Beal Scholarship Fund.
Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656
