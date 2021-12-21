Leroy E. Dettling
WHARTON, TX — Leroy E. Dettling, 67, of Wharton Texas, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, December 19, 2021.
Leroy, the fourth of six children, born March 6, 1954, in Wharton to John and Geraldine Dettling. He began his education at Holy Family Catholic School in Wharton and transferred to Wharton ISD for sixth and subsequent grades. He graduated from Wharton High School in 1972 and later attended Wharton County Junior College, followed by Texas A&M University.
He began his career in Dallas as a salesman, then returned to Wharton and worked for several years at Texasgulf Sulphur Company in Newgulf. He also worked as a security guard for Gulf Coast Medical Center and South Texas Nuclear Project and retired there as a Lieutenant. In 2008, he was elected County Commissioner for Wharton County Precinct 1, where he served two terms.
Leroy’s passion was cooking and sharing food with others, and community service. This culminated in organizing the Wharton Feast of Sharing for thirty-five years. Together with volunteers from the community and members of the Knights of Columbus, they fed hundreds of people each year. He was a very active member of the Knights of Columbus for most of his adult life. He was a past Grand Knight and at the time of his death, a Fourth Degree.
Leroy excelled in cooking for other public organizations as well. As a part of the Wharton Lion’s Club, he was involved in preparing the yearly Pancake Supper fundraiser.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John L. Dettling Sr. and his mother, Geraldine Dettling, and his younger sister, Helen Dettling Monfrey.
Leroy Dettling is survived by his siblings, Frances (Dorman) Pullin of Caldwell; Joseph (Sheryl) Dettling of College Station; Elizabeth (Randy) Moreno Tolman of Warda; and John Dettling Jr. of Wharton. Numerous nieces, nephews, also survive. Pallbearers are Raymond Earwood, Daniel Garza, Mike Hubenak, Chris Moreno, Michael Moreno, Wes Jones, and Larry Sitka. Honorary pallbearers are the Wharton Knights of Columbus and the Lions Club.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Holy Family Church
Relatives, friends, Members of Knights of Columbus Council # 3262 are invited to his viewing after 5:00 P.M. at Wharton Funeral Home. Rosary to be recited at 7:00 P.M. Funeral Mass will be Thursday morning at 10 A.M. at Holy Family Catholic Church in Wharton. Interment to follow at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery, Wharton.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.whartonfuneralhome.com
Services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home.
