Leroy Joseph “Hank” Mayne, Jr.
VICTORIA — Leroy Joseph “Hank” Mayne, Jr., 76 of Victoria passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020 in Victoria, TX. He was born November 30, 1944 in Port Lavaca to Leroy Joseph Mayne Sr. and Marie Levingston Mayne.
Hank served his country in the United States Army in Vietnam and received the Purple Heart. He retired from KBR where he worked as a shop supervisor.
Jeanie said, “My husband loved the outdoors and this wonderful country. His faith inspired a person to decide to attend church again. By watching my husband praise God it made an impression on a family friend to want to get close to God again. Hank taught many young men to learn a skill and they thank him today for taking the time to do that. He was a special man. Jeanie’s boss described him perfectly, her words were; I will remember Hank as a kind and caring man with a twinkle in his eye and a wicked if quiet sense of humor. He was a proud veteran and a loving husband, father, and grandfather. And quick with a joke!
Hank was a loving husband and father and is survived by wife, Jeanie Woytasczyk Mayne; three children, Donald (Mercedes) Mayne of Houston, Scott Mayne of Victoria, Lesley (Jason) Jones of Prosper, TX; a sister, Margaret Goins of Victoria; sister-in-law Evelyn Blevins of Port Lavaca, Sharon (Tom Mikulastik) Cumberland of Rockport, Patsy (Tawfig) Nimri of Knoxville, TN; six granddaughters, Mackenzie Jones, Kendall Jones, Lora-lai Mayne, Taylor Mayne, Payton Mayne, Chelsea Ward; two great-grandchildren, Lennon and Hendrix (finally a boy) and many nephews and nieces.
Visitation will held on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 from 2:00 pm-4:00 pm at Rosewood Funeral Chapels. A Rosary will be recited on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 9:00 am at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral with the Mass of Christian Burial to begin at 9:30 am. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery with military honors under the auspices of the Victoria Veterans Council. If you unable to wear a mask, then we will appreciate your prayers from home.
Pallbearers are Scott Mayne, Jason Sierra, Bruce Lott, Jason Jones, Kurtiss Lindsey and Jay Umphres.
Memorials may be made to the Victoria Veteran Council, P.O. Box 7382, Victoria, TX 77903, Warrior’s Weekend, 3603 Miori Lane, Victoria, TX 77901 or American Cancer Society.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
