Leroy Karcher

October 13, 1930 – December 12, 2020
Leroy A. Karcher passed away in Waco, Texas on December 12, 2020. He was born in Deanville, Texas to Annie (Hathaway) and Isadore Karcher on October 13, 1930. Leroy is survived by one daughter, Sandra Bandy; and two sisters, Edna Burge (Bill) and Rose Ann Davis.
Leroy was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Celia A. Karcher; and siblings Alvina Striedel, Marie Raven, Agnes Terry, Helen Edwards, Alice Masingale, Martha Hamel, Karl Karcher, and Franklin Karcher. The family moved to Victoria, TX where the siblings all grew up.
Leroy served in the U.S. Navy from 1948-1950. Upon discharge from the Navy, he became a qualified plumber and worked for W.O. Harper Plumbing in Austin, Texas until his retirement.
He married Cecelia Andersen in 1995. Leroy and Cecelia traveled full-time in an RV and volunteered at State and Corp Parks of Texas for 14 years. He and Cecelia were devoted to Park staff. Leroy and Cecelia spent the remainder of their retirement in Waco, Texas.
Leroy was of the Baptist faith and acknowledges Brother J.F. Simcik for his continued spiritual support.
At Leroy’s request, no formal service is planned.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army, Navigator, or a charity of your choice.
