LEROY KOENIG YORKTOWN - Leroy Koenig, 93, of Yorktown, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020. He was born in Goliad County on Oct. 2, 1926 to Anton Louis and Sophie Walch Koenig. He served his country in the United States Army in 1945 and 1946 with duties in the Philippines and Japan as a Military Policeman. After an honorable discharge, he started working as a roughneck in the oilfield, then retired from Buzzini Drilling Co. and enjoyed his hobby gardening. When he went to visit his army buddy in Stonewall, Texas he met the love of his life, Marie Schumpelt, in 1951, on a blind date and got married on June 27, 1953 in St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Stonewall and enjoyed 66 years together. Leroy belonged to the V.F.W., American Legion, Knights of Columbus and a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, grandson Logan Rechterman, brothers Roland, Eugene and Louis Koenig, and daughter-in-law Glynis Boldt Koenig. He is survived by his wife Marie Koenig of Yorktown, son Bruce (Sue) Koenig of Canyon Lake, daughter Brenda Rechterman of Yorktown and son Barry (Mary Michael) Koenig of Inez. He is also survived by his grandchildren Trent (Erin) Koenig, Tyler (Audrey) Koenig, Troy (Lindsey) Koenig, Britni (Daniel) Dever, Bryce (Kaylyn) Koenig; great grandchildren Trevan, Zain, Parker, Hattie, Hannah, Charlotte, Finn, Melanie, Brynlee and Brayden, Beau, and Vanessa, also his siblings Elizabeth Mason of Schertz, Estella Muschalek of Yorktown, Aleen (Walter) Stevenson of Montgomery AL. and Melvin (Peggy) Koenig of Victoria and many nieces and nephews. Honorary pallbearers will be all ten grandchildren. Due to the current health situation, the family will have a private graveside service. A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date once the current situation passes. You are invited to sign the online guest at www.masseyfh.com Arrangements by Massey Funeral Home, Yorktown 361-564-2900
