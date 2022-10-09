Leroy Landgrebe
YORKTOWN — Leroy Landgrebe, 75, of Yorktown passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022. He was born December 3, 1946 at home in Goliad County to the late Erwin R. and Louise Rogge Landgrebe.
He is survived by his brother Erwin H. Landgrebe and sister, Lucy (Agustin) Reza. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews David (Sharon) Landgrebe, Roger Landgrebe, Bonnie (Bill) Ellis, Tammy Schmiedlin, Blake Bethke, Cindy (Lee) Rother, Shana (Jeff) Opela, Tina Rohan, Kristy Walton, and Rebecca (Robert) Wisnoski, along with numerous other great and grand-nieces and nephews.
Leroy is preceded in death by his parents, sisters Mary Lou Rabke, Delores Prasek, and Viola Rohan, brother-in-laws, Harold “Shine” Koenig, Joe Ray Prasek, and Arwood Rohan, and sister-in-law, Norma Landgrebe, nephews, Keith E. Landgrebe, Gregory “Scotty” Koenig, Kyle Rohan, and great nephew Cole Walton.
Visitation is 4-6 pm Saturday, October 8, 2022 at the Massey Funeral Home. Funeral service at 3 pm Sunday, October 9, 2022 at St. Paul Lutheran Church. Interment to follow at Westside Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jeremiah Simmons, Keith Landgrebe, Kevin Landgrebe, Colton Landgrebe, Scott Rother, and Noah Opela. Honorary pallbearers are Amanda Rother, Nate Opela, Natasha Tompkins, Dorie Walton, Kenna Haynes, Ryan Wisnoski, Tori Jimerson, Madeline Sexton, Danae White, Justin Landgrebe, Kate Landgrebe, Riley Landgrebe, Dwayne Bethke, and Bradley Bethke.
Memorials may be given to the St. Paul Lutheran Church, The Ander-Weser Fire Department, or donor’s choice.
Services entrusted to Massey Funeral Home, Yorktown, Texas 361-564-2900.
