Leroy Nava
Leroy Nava, 73, formerly of Edna, Texas, died Wednesday, November 18, 2020 in Amarillo, Texas. Leroy was born on Palm Sunday, March 30, 1947 in Ganado, Texas to Joseph J. Garza and Olivia Nava Wilmot. He was raised by his grandparents, Olivia Barrera Nava and Morris Nava Sr. in Edna, Texas.
Raised on the farm, Leroy spent his formative years out working in the fields with his grandpa and uncles and developed his strong work ethic due to his upbringing. He was in rodeos and played football. He graduated from Edna High School in 1966. He attended college at Sam Houston State University. He had a love and passion for music and played drums in a band called Dialogg.
Leroy moved to Amarillo in November 1983 and began working for Amarillo Imports with Bryce Beard. Leroy remained in the car business for many years, working for several dealerships throughout the 1990s. He worked for a few years at Great Western Directories selling yellow page ads for local businesses until he went back to the car business and worked at Pete’s Car Smart until 2013. He was a mortgage loan officer for Interstate Bank then “retired” and worked for Pete’s Car Smart as the shuttle van driver. Leroy was also co-owner of The Lost Cajun restaurant. He attended St. Thomas the Apostle Church for many years.
He was an avid golfer and enjoyed going to listen to local bands and had a very good, strong ear for music.
Leroy was an amazing father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend and will forever be remembered for his great sense of humor, passion for music, outgoing and friendly personality, and zest for life and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his mother in August; his father; his grandparents; aunts, Velma Murray, Sefarina Constante, and Beatrice Beard Quackenbush; uncles Clem Nava and Morris “Sonny” Nava Jr; and several cousins.
Survivors include daughters, Brandy Yurasek and husband Dan, of Sugar Land, Texas, Holly Lewis and husband Jesse, of Garretson, South Dakota; son Scott of Petaluma, California; sister Maryann Wilmot, of Corpus Christi, Texas; aunts Mac Jimenez of Edna, Texas and Agnes Valenciano, of Laredo, Texas; 4 grandchildren, Reagan Yurasek, Addison Yurasek, Maya Yurasek, and Gavin Eisenzimmer; 3 nieces and 1 nephew; and too many cousins to name in this publication, and many friends.
Funeral service will be held on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Amarillo, TX
