LEROY D. SPENCE, SR. VICTORIA - Leroy Daniel Spence Sr., 57, of Victoria, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019. Leroy was born in Victoria to Amelia Soto Schwan and the late Bobby Dee Spence Sr. on March 24, 1962. He worked in construction for Zachary for a number of years. Leroy is preceded in death by his father. Leroy is survived by his mother, Amelia Soto Schwan, sons, Leroy Daniel Spence Jr., and Derek Grissett. He is also survived by brothers, Ronald Spence and Bobby Spence Jr., sister, Belinda Glover and his four grandchildren, Austin Spence, Derek Spence, Eli Grissett and Kate Grissett. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 6-7:30 p.m., with words of comfort to be shared at 7:30 p.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapel. Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019, 2 p.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapel with Brother Marcus Gohlke officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Share condolences with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.