LEROY VYKUKAL EL CAMPO - Leroy J. Vykukal, 57, passed away at his home in Beasley on May 19, 2020. Visitation begins 9:30 a.m. Friday, May 29 at St. Philip Catholic Church with Rosary recited at 10 a.m. Funeral Mass follows at 10:30 a.m. www.triskafuneralhome.com

