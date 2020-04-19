LESLIE J. BRENEK SWEET HOME - Leslie J. Brenek, 92, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020. He was born January 30, 1928 in Sweet Home to Joseph and Clara (Simek)Brenek. He was a lifetime member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church and served faithfully on the parish board. He retired from the Lavaca County Soil & Water and Conservation District and enjoyed his retirement years having coffee with his friends at the Sweet Home Store, watching sports, hunting, fishing, and raising his cattle. He served in the US Air Force and was a member of Sweet Home American Legion. Survivors are his daughters, Patricia Brewer (John) of Katy, Pamela Holster of Corpus Christi and Peggy Barta (Stanley) of Yoakum; 4 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Henrietta Jansky of Hallettsville. Preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lillie (Janak) Brenek in 2011; sisters, Evelyn Brzozowski and Marguerite Kubena; brother, Marcus Brenek. Private Graveside Services to be held at Queen of Peace Catholic Cemetery with Rev. Matthew Huehlefeld officiating. In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be given to Queen of Peace Catholic Church or Hospice of South Texas. Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.

