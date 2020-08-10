Leslie Damon Brewer, age 96, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020. He was born November 22, 1923 in Yoakum to George and Rosella Brown Brewer.
He was retired from Brewer Drilling and Autry Drilling. He served in the U.S. Army for 2 years and was a member of the 4th Degree Knights of Columbus.
Survivors: wife of 72 years, J'Net Means Brewer; daughters, Carolyn Faulkner, Kathy Long (Randall Arndt) and Karen Henderson (Lynny); son, Kevin Brewer (Tana); 10 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren; sister, Ruth Ermis (Boots); brother, Kenneth Brewer (Mildred).
Preceded in death by: parents; son, Kip Brewer; 5 sisters and 4 brothers.
Visitation 5-7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. rosary Monday, August 10, 2020 at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home.
Funeral Mass 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Rev. Matthew Huehlefeld officiating. Private burial at a later date.
Pallbearers: grandsons, Hughie Long, Holly Long, Heath Long, Cody Brewer, Damon Faulkner and Kyle Brewer. Honorary pallbearers granddaughters, Leslie Driver, Megan Clontz, Victoria Henderson and Sarah Henderson.
In memory, each pallbearer will wear one of the ties that their grandfather wore every Sunday for Mass.
Memorial contributions may be given to American Cancer Society or American Heart Fund.
On-line guest book may be signed at www.thielecooper.com
Arrangements by Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home 361-293-5656.
