Leslie David Snell, Jr.
VICTORIA — Leslie David Snell, Jr. passed peacefully into eternity and into the loving arms of his heavenly Father on Tues., Nov. 29, 2022. He was a veteran and served in the U. S. Navy. He enjoyed great adventures with his family during trips along the Washington and Oregon State coastal regions and working in the travel industry. He lived many years in Washington State before moving to Victoria, TX in 2008. He is survived by his son Winston David Snell & (Jennifer), grandson Joshua David Snell, granddaughters Kayla Mayer and Rebecca Sanchez. Preceded in death by his mother Wylma Sheline Snell Parks, wife Sharon L. Jaskson Snell, and his son Christopher Michael Snell.
A private family memorial will be held at a later time.
