Leslie Edwin Keller
VICTORIA — Leslie E. Keller
June 12, 1934 - September 27, 2020
Leslie Edwin Keller, 86, of Victoria passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020 with family by his side. He was born on June 12, 1934 in Tivoli, Texas to the late Fritz Keller and Ethelda Dischinger Keller. Leslie was married to the love of his life, Shirley Faye Keller, on October 22, 1955. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to many. He was a Lutheran. He was loved by everyone he knew. His greatest joys were spending time with his family, friends and hunting.
Survivors include his daughter, Angela F. Drexler and husband A.J.; son, Darryl Keller; grandchildren, A.Jay Drexler and wife, Amanda and Leslee F. Jarisch and husband, Todd; great-grandchildren, Tyler and Lia Jarisch and Jaydyn Drexler, and sister, Marilyn Mareth.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 60 years, Shirley Faye Keller, and sisters, Beatrice Howe and Bernice Olsen.
The family will receive friends from 4-6 P.M. on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home (412 N. Main St. Victoria, TX). Funeral services will be at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home, Rev. Danny Dawdy officiating. Interment to immediately follow at Tivoli Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home 361-573-2777.
Pallbearers will be Belinda Smerek, Butch Smerek, Patti Jurecek, Fred Jurecek, Terri Wenzel, David Wenzel, Ladis Foytik and Blake Smerek.
Words of comfort may be shared at www.heavensgatevictoria.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Police chief finalists head to Victoria for meet-and-greet, interviews (7)
- Letter: 'Uninformed voters' is voters biggest fear (6)
- What you need to know to vote by mail in the Crossroads (5)
- UPDATED: Victoria West cancels football game after players test positive for COVID-19 (4)
- Cloud, Lankford introduce bill to prevent medicaid funds from supporting abortion-providers (3)
- Letter: Vietnam veteran defends President Trump (3)
- Letter from the managing editor (3)
- Don't Worry be Happy (3)
- St. Joseph, Sacred Heart set to open season (3)
- Letter: Proud to be a Christian who votes Democratic (2)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.