Leslie Glenn Bell was born October 5, 1955 in Victoria, Texas to Irving Bell Sr. and Lily Juanita Bell. He accepted Christ at an early age. Attended schools in VISD, continued his education and became a certified auto mechanic, operated and owned his own business for many years. He is preceded in death by his parents, three brothers: Larry Bell, Irving Bell Jr (Butch), and Roy Moore. He is survived by his wife Kathy Tillmon Bell, three sons: Leslie Bell Jr (Lacey) Leslie Bell and Barrett Spencer Bell, two sisters: Carolyn Bell Mosley and Shirley Cherry. One brother: Ronald Bell Sr (Linder). One uncle Otis Bell Sr (Diane). Two aunts: Gladys Bell and Mary Janette Thompson. One grandchild Abigail Bell along with numerous nieces, nephews and other loving family members and friends. Glenn was deeply loved and will be missed.
A memorial service will be held at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home on August 15th, 2020, from 1pm until 2pm.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.