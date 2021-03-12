Leslie J. Smolik
VICTORIA — Leslie J. Smolik “PeeWee”, 86, passed away on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 12th from 5-7pm at Colonial Funeral Home, 1801 E. Red River. Rosary will be recited on Saturday, March 13th at 9:30am with the Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10am at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 402 S. Main St. Entombment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery Mausoleum. Honoring Leslie by serving as pallbearers will be Austin Smolik, Cameron Smolik, Dawson Jacob, Luke Smolik, Brent Smolik and Byron Buckert. Honorary pallbearers are Bridey Jacob and the Dover House staff.
Leslie was born March 15, 1934 in Victoria to the late Louis and Bessie Smolik. He worked at DuPont as a lab analyst for 27 years before his retirement in 1995. He was a member of the “Victoria A’s Model A Club”. He enjoyed traveling to car events and participating in parades. He was also a member of the “Grumpy Old Men” band. They played all over, mostly at retirement communities. His bandmates were Joe Conti, A.J. Fila, Pete Moya and the late Floyd Kilgore. He was a member of the Serra Club of Victoria which promoted vocations to the ministerial priesthood in the Catholic Church. He loved spending time with his grandkids and enjoyed his small herd of cattle. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his children, Daryl Smolik (Paula) and Bridget Jacob (Dennis); grandchildren, Austin Smolik, Cameron Smolik, Dawson Jacob and Bridey Jacob; brothers, Louis Smolik, Jr. and Luke Smolik; along with numerous nieces and nephews and other loving family members and friends.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Frances Smolik; parents, Louis and Bessie Smolik; brothers, Pat Smolik and Jaro Smolik; and sisters, Frances Patton, Mary Ohrt, Emily Buckert and Bessie Adams.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church or Hospice of South Texas.
The family would like to extend their thanks to Diane Harrison and the Dover House staff for the loving care and compassion.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com.
