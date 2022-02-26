Leslie Koenig
YOAKUM — Leslie Joe Koenig, age 70, passed away Friday, February 25, 2022. He was born November 14, 1951 in Yoakum to Henry and Avis Tedder Koenig.
He was a sheetrocker. He served in the U.S. Army from 1971-1977, he liked to work, spend time with his grandchildren, was a fan of Live Texas Music and was a volunteer at Hochheim Baptist Church.
Survivors: daughter, Mary Koenig of Yoakum; sons, Dr. Karl Koenig (Lindsay) of Austin, Leslie Joe Koenig II (Bianca) of Cayucos, California and Nathan Koenig (Amy) of Yoakum; he leaves his nine beloved grandchildren: Jake, Zach, Landon, Abby, Les, Lucas, Lila Rose, Hayes, and Jack; sisters, Melba Bucek, Mary Ann Striedel (Anthony) and Theresa Kristek (Patrick) all of Yoakum.
Preceded in death by: parents; brother, Marcus Koenig.
Visitation 3:00 p.m. with Celebration of Life at 4:00 p.m. Sunday, February 27, 2022 at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home with Dr. Ben Sheeran officiating.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Leslie Joe Koenig Memorial Scholarship Fund.
On-line guest book may be signed at www.thielecooper.com
Arrangements by Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home 361-293-5656.
