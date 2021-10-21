Leslie Rene Garcia III
VICTORIA — Leslie “Rene” (Nene) Garcia, III was called home at the young age of 51 on Friday October 15, 2021. He was born December 21, 1969 in Great Falls, Montana to Francis & the late Les Garcia, Jr.
Rene was a devoted husband, father & friend to many, for he never met a stranger. He lived for the time spent with his family & countless friends as he barbecued, always had a game on the TV and blared his favorite music in his Man Cave. Rene welcomed anyone who stopped by as his motto was, “If the garage is open all are welcome.”
He loved the game of baseball as he could be heard throughout the neighborhood cheering on his beloved New York Yankees, however his greatest passion was watching Ryan & Landon play. He looked forward every year to being part of VSW Little League from being on the board but most especially coaching. Throughout the years he had the pleasure of coaching many players and sharing his love for the game.
Rene is survived by his beloved wife of 23 years, Dena, his daughter, Anissa, sons, Sean, Ryan & Landon as well as 2 grandchildren, Noah & Chloe and his ever faithful fur baby, Whitney; sisters, Brandy Davis (David) and Candice Botello (James); sister-in-law Priscilla Ambriz. He also had numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces & nephews, Uncles, Aunts & Cousins who were very near and dear to his heart.
Visitation will begin at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home on Friday, October 22, 2021 at 5 pm with Rosary to be recited at 6 pm. Visitation will resume Saturday, October 23, 2021 @ Our Lady of Victory Cathedral at 9 am with mass at 10 am followed by burial at Resurrection Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Johnny Munoz, Craig Quintanilla, Travis Teague, Steve Zapata, Rick Munoz and Robert Mejia “ Big Bob”.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Garcia Family Go Fund Me Page to help defray funeral expenses.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- It's getting too hostile (10)
- Guest Column: Read my lips (just not my words) (8)
- Sen. Kolkhorst speaks on redistricting, vaccine mandates (4)
- Goliad County judge orders JP, constable to vacate offices (2)
- Guest column: To delay rebuilding the Stroman campus will cost the community many extra millions of dollars in the future (2)
- Former Victoria County deputy pleads guilty to invasive recording charge (2)
- Longtime Victoria resident, banker shares infectious enthusiasm for God, family, service (2)
- Misty Lynn Whitney (1)
- Kenneth Ward Cox (1)
- Inocencio "Trey" Robles III (1)
- Martin "Peewee" Robles Jr. (1)
- Hospice of South Texas chaplain provides comfort during end-of-life care (1)
- Father of sex trafficking victim to speak at monthly Victoria GOP meeting (1)
- Billy G. McDade (1)
- It's time to get rid of the debt limit (1)
Online Poll
Do you drink tequila?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.